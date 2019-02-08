A protester holds a poster reading 'Free Iran' as he attend a demonstration against the Iranian government and system organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

An Iranian woman holds a poster of Iran's late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Khomeini's return from exile from Paris, at his mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Two men, both in their sixties and both Iranians who participated 40-years-ago in the historic revolution that toppled an unpopular monarchy and led to the world's first Islamic republic told EFE that their similarities ended there.

In 1979, when "Reza" and Parviz Ramezaní were both 23, one of the seminal events of the second half of the 20th century shook the Middle East as Iranian protesters toppled the Western-allied Shah Mohamad Reza Pahlavi (1919-80) and ushered in the return from exile of revered revolutionary Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (1902-89), who seized the religious aspect of the revolt and founded the Islamic Republic of Iran.