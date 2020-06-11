Chris Ramos poses for Efe while holding his dog Kobe on 03 June 2020 at his home in the South Bronx, a historically low-income area of New York City. EPA-EFE/Said Bazze

Chris Ramos (right) speaks to Efe reporter Jorge Fuentelsaz at his home in the South Bronx, a historically poor area of New York City. EPA-EFE/Said Bazze

"Most of my friends either ended up dying or in jail, or are still living in the same community that we're in now," Chris Ramos, one of hundreds of thousands of African-American residents of the New York City borough of the Bronx, said in an interview with Efe.

He is one of millions of people worldwide who have been demanding social justice for the United States' African-American community following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.