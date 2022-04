A young man displays a homemade shield on 28 April 2022 at a stand in the Puerto Resistencia neighborhood of Cali, Colombia, selling crafts inspired by the protests of 2021. EFE/Ernesto Guzman Un joven sostiene un escudo artesanal en una caseta donde se venden artesanías con artículos referentes al Paro Nacional junto a un monumento en Puerto Resistencia, el 25 de abril de 2022, en Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán

A view on 28 April 2022 of craft items inspired by the protests of 2021 for sale in the Puerto Resistencia neighborhood of Cali, Colombia. EFE/Ernesto Guzman

A view on 25 April 2022 of the monument erected in the Puerto Resistencia neighborhood of Cali, Colombia, to youths who were killed during protests in 2021. EFE/Ernesto Guzman

A year later, little to show for protests that shook Colombia

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Colombia's cities on April 28, 2021, for what turned out to be the start of a weeks-long mobilization against proposed tax increases that would have fallen heaviest on workers and the poor.

But events Thursday to mark the anniversary were not expected to draw many participants.