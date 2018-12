Toshiaki Higashihara, President Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Ltd., speaks during a news conference announcing Hitachi's biggest acquisition to buy Swiss ABB Ltd. power grid department at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Toshiaki Higashihara, President Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Ltd., speaks during a news conference announcing Hitachi's biggest acquisition to buy Swiss ABB Ltd. power grid department at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

ABB Ltd. said Monday that it agreed to sell an 80.1% stake in its power grids division to Hitachi Ltd. generating net cash proceeds of between $7.6 billion and $7.8 billion, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The deal includes an option for ABB to exit the remaining 19.9% stake, exercisable three years after closing with a floor price at 90% of the agreed enterprise value for the whole unit, which stands at $11 billion.