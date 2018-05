epa06736361 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee, at his headquarter in the West Bank town of Ramallah, 14 May 2018. Abbas said that they will discuss their relationship with Israel, US, and the international community, and that the US should not consider itself a mediator between Palestinians and Israelis after the US Embassy move to Jerusalem. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The Palestinian president on Monday called for a general strike to protest Israel's violent response to Palestinian rallies in Gaza against the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, which killed 52 protesters and injured more the 2,400.

Mahmoud Abbas called Palestinians to protest on Tuesday on the occasion of Nakba ("Catastrophe" in Arabic) Day, referring to the mass expulsion of Palestinians both before and after the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.