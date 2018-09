A Palestinian police officer stands guard in front of pictures of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and former President Yasser Arafat (L) during traditional 9th Sabastiya Festival of tourism and heritage in the West Bank town of Sabastiya near Nablus, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, said that the state he represents remained committed to peace and a negotiated settlement with Israel so long as these could be guaranteed by international law.

In an exclusive article supplied to EFE days after the United States said it was closing the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington DC, Abbas said that the State of Palestine was prepared and entitled to live side-by-side with Israel within the 1967 borders.