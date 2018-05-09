Chilean President Sebastian Piñera and Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (not pictured) deliver a joint press conference at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a press conference with Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (not pictured) at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday in Chile that US President Donald Trump's decision to move Washington's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem violates international law.

"It takes away legitimacy from the United States as an intermediary in the (Israeli-Palestinian) conflict with its support and alliance with the State of Israel," added Abbas during an appearance before reporters along with his Chilean counterpart and host, Sebastian Piñera, at La Moneda Palace.