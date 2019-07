Australian Federal Police (AFP) investigators leave the main entrance to the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jun. 5, 2019 EPA-EFE/FILE/BIANCA DEMARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

News South Wales Police officers are seen during a protest calling for greater proctection of press freedom in Sydney, Australia, Jun. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Acting AFP Commissioner Neil Gaughan speaks to the media during a press conference at the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Headquarters in Canberra, Australia, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Lukas Coch

Australia's federal police has admitted to spying on journalists between July 2017 and June 2018 under legislation passed four years ago and in the midst of a national debate over freedom of the press, public broadcaster ABC reported Tuesday.

According to ABC, the police told the parliament's intelligence and security committee that it obtained warrants to access the metadata of two journalists, who were not identified, on 58 occasions during that period.