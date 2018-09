Then ABC chairman Justin Milne (L) and Managing Director Michelle Guthrie (R) during the ABC Annual Public Meeting in Ultimo, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Minister for Communications and Arts, Mitch Fifield holds a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former ABC chairman Justin Milne returns to his home in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The chairman of Australia's national broadcaster ABC resigned on Thursday over allegations that he compromised the broadcaster's editorial independence by kowtowing to political pressure.

In an interview to be broadcast by ABC later in the day, Justin Milne said that, "clearly there is a lot of pressure on the organization, and as always, my interests have been to look after the interests of the corporation."