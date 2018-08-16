Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (c) - on Aug. 16, 2018, his first day in office - attends an event with children's associations and members of international agencies in Asuncion to support minors. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez began his term on Thursday by presiding at an event with children's associations and representatives of international agencies at which he confirmed his support of the document with 20 commitments to children and teenagers that he had already signed during his election campaign.

Abdo Benitez once again signed the document coinciding with the commemoration of the Day of the Child in Paraguay, recalling the Battle of Acosta Ñu on Aug. 16, 1869, in which more than 3,000 Paraguayan children perished.