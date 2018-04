Governing Colorado Party presidential candidate Mario Abdo Benitez (C) raises his finger after casting his ballot at a polling place in Asuncion, Paraguay, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes casts his vote at a polling station in Asuncion, on April 22, 2018, in the country's nationwide elections for president, lawmakers and other officials. EFE-EPA/Cesar Olmedo

The head of the European Union election observers monitoring Paraguay's nationwide elections for president, lawmakers and other officials on April 22, 2018, Romania's Renata Weber, speaks with reporters in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Courtesy EU Observers Press Office

Presidential candidate Efrain Alegre casts his vote at a polling station in Asuncion, Paraguay, on April 22, 2018, in the country's general elections for president, lawmakers and other officials. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

The governing Colorado Party's candidate for president, Mario Abdo Benitez, is leading the vote count with 47 percent in Sunday's election in Paraguay with 66.6 percent of the ballots counted, according to early results.

Opposition contender Efrain Alegre, with the Ganar coalition, stands with 42.44 percent of the votes at this early stage.