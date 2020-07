Pakistani journalists shout slogans during a protest on the World Press Freedom Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, 03 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The abduction of a well-known Pakistani journalist - critical of the powerful military - in Islamabad on Tuesday has led to widespread criticism by human rights groups and press freedom watchdogs in the country, where media professionals face a number of threats due to their work.