A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah greeted by the people at a military airport in Kuantan, state of Pahang, before departing to Kuala Lumpur for the official oath taking ceremony in National Palace, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/FARHAN ABDULLAH/MALAYSIA DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah signing a document after taking the oath at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHD NAZRI RAAPAI/MALAYSIA DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah signing a document after taking the oath at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHD NAZRI RAAPAI/MALAYSIA DEPAR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah leaving after taking the oath as the 16th King of Malaysia at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAIFUL NIZAL ISMAIL/MALAYSIA DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah waving at the military airport in Kuantan, state of Pahang, before departing to Kuala Lumpur for the official oath taking ceremony in National Palace, Jan.31, 2019. EPA-EFE/FARHAN ABDULLAH/MALAYSIA DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah, ascended the throne as the 16th king of Malaysia on Thursday after his predecessor, Sultan Muhammad V, suddenly abdicated earlier this month.

Abdullah, 59, took the charge to be the king - Malaysia's head of state - for the next five years at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, the official residence of the monarch.