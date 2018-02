US Vice President Mike Pence (L, front row) attends the opening ceremony alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam (2-L) and Kim Yo-jong (2-R), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of the PyeongChang Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

The Prime Minister of Japan said on Tuesday that he had asked the president of the North Korean national assembly to release Japanese citizens allegedly kidnapped by Pyongyang during a brief encounter at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Shinzo Abe told a budget committee of the house of representatives that he had directly asked Kim Yong-nam to resolve the problem and return all those kidnapped to Japan.