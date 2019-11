Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 11, 2019 (reissued Nov. 20, 2019). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) poses with his cabinet ministers during a photo session at at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 11, 2019 (reissued Nov. 20, 2019). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shinzo Abe on Wednesday became the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history, reaching almost eight years in power.

The 65-year-old leader of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) marked 2,887 days as head of the Japanese government Wednesday, overtaking Taro Katsura who served as prime minister three times between 1901 and 1913. EFE-EPA