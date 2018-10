Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his policy speech during the extraordinary parliamentary session at parliament in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVES

The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday he was confident of gaining a broad consensus to amend the pacifist Constitution, aimed at changing the current role of the country's military forces and adapting them to new global challenges.

In his address at the beginning of the new Diet session, Shinzo Abe said he was "certain" of obtaining a "broad consensus beyond the political positions of ruling and opposition parties."