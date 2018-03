Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a press conference after National Tax Agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa resigned, at the Ministry of Finance in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Protesters hold placards outside the National Diet Building during a protest against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a meeting with South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's prime minister Wednesday denied his and his wife's involvement in a cronyism scandal over a sale of land which has prompted calls for his resignation.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered every day this week close to Shinzo Abe's official residence, demanding his resignation.