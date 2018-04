Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his wife Akie Abe (R) wave as they depart for the US at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and his wife Akie Abe (C-R) wave as they depart for the US at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he departs for the US at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The prime minister of Japan on Tuesday left for the United States to meet with the US president in a summit focusing on talks with North Korea and protectionist measures announced by Washington.

Shinzo Abe will attend a two-day summit with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago in Florida until Wednesday, his second visit to Trump's private house since the latter became president in January 2017.