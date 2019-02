US President Donald J. Trump (C-L) greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C-R), at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun 7, 2018 (reissued Feb 17, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/PETE MAROVICH

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) participate in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun 7, 2018 (reissued Feb 17, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/PETE MAROVICH

The prime minister of Japan on Monday avoided confirming whether he has proposed the president of United States as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, although he did emphasize that he has worked bravely in dealing with North Korea.

Shinzo Abe reacted to the statements made by Donald Trump on Friday, in which he said that Abe gave him a copy of a letter sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in which he proposed awarding him the honor.