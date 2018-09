South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) pose for a photo prior to their talks at a hotel in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives to make an address during the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2018. The General Debate of the 73rd session begins on 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2018. The General Debate of the 73rd session begins on 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Japanese Prime Minister on Tuesday expressed his desire to meet with the North Korean leader to "get off to a new start" with Pyongyang and discuss the past abductions of Japanese nationals.

In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Shinzo Abe said he wished to get over the past tensions between North Korea and Japan.