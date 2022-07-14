The investigation into the murder of former Japanese president Shinzo Abe revealed the suspect’s mother donated some JPY 100 million (more than $718,000) to the Unification Church, the religious organization indirectly related to the attack.
Tetsuya Yamagami, the 41-year-old ex-military man arrested for the crime, said during interrogations he attacked Abe thinking he had ties to the group, toward which he had developed a "hatred" after large donations from his mother led her to bankrupt and disintegrate his family.