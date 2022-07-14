Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials bow as a hearse carrying the body of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022, after the funeral for Abe was held at Zojoji Temple. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials bow as a hearse carrying the body of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022, after the funeral for Abe was held at Zojoji Temple. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

A hearse carrying the body of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji Temple at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The investigation into the murder of former Japanese president Shinzo Abe revealed the suspect’s mother donated some JPY 100 million (more than $718,000) to the Unification Church, the religious organization indirectly related to the attack.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the 41-year-old ex-military man arrested for the crime, said during interrogations he attacked Abe thinking he had ties to the group, toward which he had developed a "hatred" after large donations from his mother led her to bankrupt and disintegrate his family.