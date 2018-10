Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), and Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe (L), pose for the photographers after signing an agreement at Moncloa's Palace in Madrid, Spain, 16 October 2018. Abe is on an official visit to Spain. EPA-EFE/J.P. GANDUL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on as he leaves the Ground Self Defense Force's Asaka training ground after reviewing troops in Asaka, near Tokyo, Japan, 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviews troops of Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) during a military parade at the Ground Self Defense Force's Asaka training ground in Asaka, near Tokyo, Japan, 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese Prime Minister on Wednesday sent an offering to Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine, linked with Japan's militaristic past, on the occasion of the shrine's annual autumn festival.

Shinzo Abe, who is currently on a tour of Europe, sent a tree as an offering, as it is the tradition at this time, and during the spring and autumn festivals, according to the Shinto Yasukuni Shrine in the Japanese capital.