Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) after the conclusion of the UN Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The Japanese prime minister Tuesday replaced his ministers of defense and health, labor and welfare in a major cabinet reshuffle, with an eye on upcoming elections for the upper house of the parliament in 2019, to be followed by lower house elections in 2021.

This is Shinzo Abe's first major reshuffle after he was re-elected as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month.