People pay floral tribute to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022, as the funeral of Abe is held at Zojoji Temple. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A vehicle carrying the body of former prime minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji Temple at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Akie Abe, widow of Shinzo Abe, is seen in the vehicle carrying the body of the former prime minister as it leaves Zojoji Temple at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The funeral service of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe began on Tuesday at the Zojoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo.

The Buddhist rites at the private ceremony began at 1 pm at the temple, which was closed to the public for the most part, except for an area where visitors were allowed to lay wreaths in front of a photograph of Abe.