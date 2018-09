Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (3-L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga (2-R) and South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yeon (R) attend a main plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Japan's prime minister said Wednesday he was willing to speak directly to North Korea's leader, but insisted on a resolution to the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea.

Shinzo Abe made the remarks during his address at the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, to the presidents of China, Russia and Mongolia, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Battulga Khaltmaa, as well as South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon.