A file picture shows Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov.18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of the prime minister in Japan has scored a major win in local polls, largely considered a barometer of electoral popularity ahead of the July election for parliament’s upper house, state-owned NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

Shinzo Abe's conservative LDP secured 1,158 of the total 2,277 seats that were up for grabs during the elections held on Sunday, according to the results.