Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan (C) and Japanese defense minister Takeshi Iwaya (C-L) inspect an honor guard ahead of their meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shakes hands with US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan (L) prior to their meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOJI SASAHARA / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) talks with US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan (L) during their meeting in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOJI SASAHARA / POOL

The acting United States defense secretary and Japan's prime minister met in Tokyo on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation and coordinate positions on talks with North Korea.

A day after his visit to South Korea, Patrick Shanahan met Shinzo Abe in a series of meetings focused on the progress of talks for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.