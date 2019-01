Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at the Prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese Prime Minister said Friday he would build political consensus in 2019 to carry out his long-awaited reform of the country's pacifist constitution to expand the powers of Japanese troops.

During his New Year's press conference in Ise, Shinzo Abe said he hoped to achieve the maximum possible consensus in parliament on the planned 2019 constitutional reform.