Japan's prime minister is set to visit China from Oct. 25 to 27, as both sides seek to exchange views on improving and developing bilateral ties, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

During Shinzo Abe's visit to China, a first for a Japanese prime minister in the last seven years, a reception will be held to mark the 40th anniversary of the Japan-China peace and friendship treaty by both sides, whose ties have been affected by moments of tension, especially during Abe's second term.