The Heads of State and Government of the G20 countries, including (first row L-R): British Prime Minister Theresa May, French president Emmanuel Macron, Us President Donald J. Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri pose for the family photography of the G20 Summit, at the Costa Salguero convention center, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BALLESTEROS

The prime minister of Japan is set to begin a tour of a number of European countries, the United States and Canada, mainly as preparation for the upcoming G20 summit, to be held in Japan's Osaka in June, the Japanese government said on Sunday.

The government said Shinzo Abe will begin his tour, that concludes on Apr. 29, on Monday and will visit France, Italy, Belgium and Slovakia during the first part of the trip.