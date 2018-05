US President Donald J. Trump speaks about his canceling the summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Japanese prime minister on Friday said he understood and supported the United States president's decision to cancel an historic summit scheduled for June with the leader of North Korea.

While Shinzo Abe said he was disappointed that the meeting would not take place as planned on June 12, he pointed out the importance of respecting Donald Trump's decision, according to a statement by the Japanese foreign ministry.