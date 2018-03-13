South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon waits for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting in Tokyo, Japan 13 March 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister on Tuesday urged North Korea to take concrete measures for its denuclearization in view of the historic summit that Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold in May.

Shinzo Abe, at the beginning of his meeting in Tokyo with South Korean National Intelligence Service Chief, Suh Hoon, who came to report the outcome of the recent meeting with the North Korean leader, stressed it was extremely important that North Korea take "concrete measures" and "keep its word" to denuclearize the country.