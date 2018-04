Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed looks on during a news conference in Aba Geda, Ethiopia, Nov. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Ethiopia's new prime minister on Monday took the oath of office, replacing the former who unexpectedly stepped down earlier this year amid widespread anti-government demonstrations.

Sworn in before 478 of the 546 members of parliament, Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopia's third prime minister since the fall of the communist regime in 1991.