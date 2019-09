The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights provided this photos of Canadian indigenous woman Sharon McIvor taking part in a hearing in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 24. EFE-EPA/IACHR/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A little over a month ago Sharon McIvor managed to get the Canadian government to end a law that prevented indigenous women from passing their status to their descendants.

She succeeded in modifying a law that for 143 years had prohibited aboriginal women married to non-indigenous men from granting their children legal status.