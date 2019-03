Damares Regina Alves, Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights of Brazil, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2019.EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

People against the legalization abortion demonstrate in front of the University of Buenos Aires's Faculty of Law in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Abortion regulation is a controversial issue in Latin America and in countries such as Argentina, El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, remains totally illegal.

A number of those countries agree in theory to abortion in three situations: when a pregnancy is nonviable, there is a risk of death for the woman or for victims of rape.