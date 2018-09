Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins speaks in the office of the Australian Human Rights Commission in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Aug 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MOIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

About 71 percent of Australians have been victims of sexual harassment at some point in their lives and one in three people has experienced it at work during the last five years, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins indicated in the report that sexual harassment is generally perpetrated by a man and "in many cases it is ongoing over an extended period".