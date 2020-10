Firefighters prepare to extinguish a fire at an apartment building in Ulsan, South Korea, 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Firefighters extinguish a fire at an apartment building in the southeastern city of Ulsan, South Korea, 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

About 90 hospitalized after huge fire in South Korean city of Ulsan

A massive fire at a high-rise building in the South Korean city of Ulsan has left about 90 people hospitalized for smoke inhalation, as firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The fire broke out around 11.10 pm local time (14:10 GMT) on Thursday night in the 33-floor Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building – with around 130 apartments inside – in the city on the southeastern coast of the Korean Peninsula. EFE-EPA