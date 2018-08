Filipino soldiers are seen in the back of a military truck as they wait for orders during a military offensive on the outskirts of Jolo, Sulu Island, southern Philippines, Apr. 27, 2016. EPA-EFE/BEN HAJAN

A member of the Abu Sayyaf terror group was killed and at least 20 Philippine army soldiers were wounded on Thursday in clashes on Sulu island in the southern Philippines.

Clashes broke out early Thursday morning after troops of the Army's 41st Infantry Battalion encountered around 40 Abu Sayyaf militants in Patikul, according to the army's Western Mindanao Command, as reported by state news agency PNA.