Victims of sexual abuse by influential Chilean priest Fernando Karadima, Juan Carlos Cruz (R) and Jose Andres Murillo (L), attend a breakfast with the foreign press in Santiago, Chile, on 2 January 2018. The pair said that Chilean bishops are "band of criminals," some of whom have been charged with allegedly covering up hundreds of abuse cases currently being investigated by the Chilean Catholic Church. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Two men who have accused influential Chilean priest Fernando Karadima of sexual abuse on Wednesday in Santiago branded the country's bishops a "band of criminals," some of whom have been named by the current commission investigating the matter as having covered up hundreds of such cases now facing the Catholic Church.

"What we have in Chile is a real band of criminal bishops. This Episcopal Conference (CECh) and these cardinals are a band of criminals," said journalist Juan Carlos Cruz, one of Karadima's victims.