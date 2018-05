Photograph showing the Rev. Alejandro Vial Amunategui, a victim of sexual abuse, during a press conference in Santiago,Chile, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Chilean priests and laypersons touched by the sexual-abuse scandal centered on the Rev. Fernando Karadima on Wednesday announced that they will travel to Rome at the invitation of Pope Francis to contribute to the "restructuring" of the Catholic Church.

At a press conference, the Revs. Francisco Astaburuaga Ossa, Alejandro Vial Amunategui and Eugenio de la Fuente provided details of their visit to the Vatican, set to take place from June 1-3.