Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) with other BJP candidates during an election campaign rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, India, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian national congress supporters hold placards reading 'Chowkidar Chor Hai or the watchman is a thief', a slogan used by the congress party for the ongoing parliamentary elections 2019 during an election campaign rally in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Political discourse has sunk to a new low during ongoing elections in India, with politicians from across the spectrum in the world’s largest democracy making sometimes abusive and disparaging comments against their rivals.

As elections that began on Apr. 11 draw to an end on May 19, increasingly vitriolic and scurrilous speeches have triggered a debate about the kind of language Indian politicians should be using.