The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences voted Friday to ban actor Will Smith for 10 years from all events it organizes, including the annual Oscars ceremony.

That punishment has handed down in response to a March 27 incident at this year's Oscars, when Smith marched from the audience onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and slapped presenter and comedian Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about the shaved head of his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.