Four people have been reported Monday as being seriously injured in an accident at the O Marisquiño festival in Galicia when a wooden platform 30 meters (98 feet) long and 10 meters wide collapsed during one of the performances of the day triggering panic and chaos.

Abel Caballero, the mayor of Vigo where the accident happened, said that an investigation will seek to uncover the causes of the collapse that happened just before midnight Sunday and led to panic among the spectators - several of them underage - followed by confusion, screaming and crying.