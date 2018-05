An undated handout photo made available by Mondadori publishing house on Jun 6, 2012 shows American novelist Philip Roth in an undisclosed location (reissued May 23, 2018). EPA-EFE/MONDADORI PUBLISHING HOUSE /HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

American writer Philip Roth died Tuesday at the age of 85 in a hospital in New York due to heart failure, US media reported citing his literary agent.

Roth, an American writer of Polish-Ukrainian Jewish origin born in Newark in 1933, was considered one of the most prominent writers in the US.