A V&A Museum staff looks over Kansai Yamamoto's 1973 stage costume for David Bowie at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) museum in London, Britain, 27 March 2012. EPA-EPA FILE/ANDY RAIN

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto poses during an interview on the occasion of his participation in the conference 'David Bowie is Fashion' in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 13 July 2017 (reissued 27 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Acclaimed Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his collaborations with late British singer David Bowie, has died at the age of 76, his actress daughter Mirai Yamamoto said Monday.

"On July 21st, my father, Kansai Yamamoto, passed away at the age of 76," Yamamoto announced in an Instagram post. “He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.” EFE-EPA