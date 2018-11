A 50-year-old woman is being driven into the police watch-house in Brisbane, Australia, Nov 11,2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An undated handout photo made available by the Queensland Police shows a thin piece of metal seen among a punnet of strawberries, in Gladstone, Australia (reissued Sep 17, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/QUEENSLAND POLICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A 50-year-old woman is being driven into the police watch-house in Brisbane, Australia, Nov 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A woman suspected of placing sewing needles in strawberries in Australia faces up to 10 years in prison, Australian police said on Monday after announcing the charges.

My Ut Trinh, 50, was charged with seven counts of "contamination of goods, with the circumstance of aggravation," Jon Wacker, superintendent of the Queensland Police Drug and Serious Crime Group, said in a news conference in the northeast of the country.