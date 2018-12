Undated file photo showing Russian citizen and presumed spy Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2018, in US federal court in Washington to charges of conspiracy. EFE-EPA/ Press Service Of Civic Chamber Of The Russian Federation / Photo Provided? / Editorial Use Only? / No Sales

Robert Driscoll - the attorney for Russian citizen Maria Butina (not shown) - leaves US federal court in Washington after Butina's court hearing on Dec. 13, 2018, at which she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Russian citizen Maria Butina pleaded guilty in a US federal court here Thursday to an espionage charge that carries a potential sentence of five years in prison.

Butina, 30, admitted her guilt to the crime of conspiring against the US and agreed to cooperate with US authorities.