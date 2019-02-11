Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks during a Missile Defense Review announcement at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, USA, Jan.17, 2019 EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN H. SIMON/POOL

The acting Defense Secretary of the United States arrived in Afghanistan Monday on an unannounced trip to speak with military commanders and government officials in the war-torn country amid growing momentum in peace talks with the Taliban.

Patrick Shanahan, who is serving as the acting Secretary of Defense after the resignation of James N. Mattis in December last year, was scheduled to meet with Afghan officials and coalition military commanders, Public Affairs Office of US and NATO forces in the country told EFE.