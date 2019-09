German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet prior to the Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23, 2019, at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/KAY NIETFELD/POOL

A general view on Sept. 23, 2019, of the Assembly Hall during the 2019 Climate Action Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Greta Thunberg (R), the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23, 2019, at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Greta Thunberg: "Change is coming, whether you like it or not"

Action on climate needed before time runs out, UN secretary-general says

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the Climate Action Summit on Monday in New York, warning that immediate measures were needed to deal with this global problem.

"The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win," Guterres said.