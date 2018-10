The public safety department in Pittsburgh, a city in the northeastern United States, announced on Saturday morning that there was an active shooter at an intersection where a synagogue is located. EFE/File

The public safety department in Pittsburgh, a city in the northeastern United States, announced on Saturday morning that there was an active shooter at an intersection where a synagogue is located.

"ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available," the public safety department in Pittsburgh, a city in the state of Pennsylvania, tweeted.